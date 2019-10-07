Jury selection set to begin for Pasquotank prison riot trial

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - Greenville Police said one man is hospitalized and another man is charged after a shooting that happened Sunday on South Pitt Street.

According to the Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer, Kristen Hunter, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the Pitt Street Mini Mart, located at 1701 South Pitt Street.

At the scene, officers found the victim, 31-year-old Thomas Lee James, had been shot twice, and was taken to Vidant Medical Center by private vehicle.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators learned James was standing outside the Pitt Street Mini Mart, when the suspect, 38-year-old Derrick Lamont Daniels, of Howell Street in Greenville, allegedly walked up to James and began shooting at him.

Police said James ran into the store to get away, but video from a nearby security camera shows Daniels continued to shoot into the open doorway of the store, which had four other people inside.

No one inside the store was hurt, and the store was not damaged, police said.

Officers quickly identified Daniels as the shooting suspect, and found him in the 900 block of Howell Street, just a few minutes after the shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier altercation between James and Daniels.

Daniels was arrested and charged with one count each of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony discharge of a weapon on an occupied property, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Daniels was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center on a bond of $75,000.