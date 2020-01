Courtesy of North Carolina Department of Public Safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet on Monday.

The meet will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 3010 Hammond Business Place, Raleigh (Room 144).

JJAC was established in 2017 as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act.

The JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.