NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway for a vehicle violation for a reported fake license plate. K-9 Karma alerted for the presence of drugs in the vehicle during the stop.
During the vehicle search, officers found over 49 grams of methamphetamine, over $1,000 and other drug paraphernalia.
The vehicle’s driver, Scotty Hastings, 41, of Speight Street in Havelock, has been charged with two Felony counts of trafficking meth and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of meth. Hastings is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $2 million dollar bond.
At the time of his arrest, Hastings was out on bond for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of heroin.