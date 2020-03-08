Live Now
K-9 passes away after distinguished military, police career

Courtesy: Lawrence Police Department

LAWRENCE, Ind. — After a decade of service with the military and police force, K-9 Axel passed away in his sleep Friday morning, according to a Lawrence Police Department Facebook post.

Officer Hickey was K-9 Axel’s partner and was by his side when he passed.

The police department says K-9 Axel protected the students at the Metropolitan School of Lawrence Township and they are asking for people to keep Officer Hickey in their thoughts throughout this difficult time.

K-9 Axel’s career started in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, WTHR reports.

He saved soldier’s lives by working as an IED K-9 to detect explosive devices.

When he came to Lawrence in 2015, he was retrained as a drug detection K-9.

He was awarded the Legion Medal of Valor for his service and retired earlier in 2020.

In the post, the police department made a statement about K-9 Axel’s passing, saying:

“Thank you one and all for your expressions of love and caring upon learning of K9 Axel’s passing. He was a very special member of our department, for the MSD of Lawrence Township, and the US Army, making a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with during his lifelong career of service.”

