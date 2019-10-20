K9 Stihl alerts deputies of narcotics during routine traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- According to a release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on October 19, the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation when K9 Stihl alerted deputies of narcotics in the vehicle.

The stop occurred near the intersection of Saints Delight Church Road and Collins Street.

After a search, deputies discovered over 20 grams of heroin, over 135 grams of methamphetamine, over 115 grams of crack cocaine, over 60 grams of marijuana and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

The narcotics seized have an approximate street value of $36,000 and are approximately 950 dosage units.

“The purpose of CSU is to make a positive impact on crime reduction by answering critical calls for service, apprehending criminal suspects and assisting in special projects aimed to reduce crime.” said Sheriff Hughes.

Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 40, of Melissa Court Washington, N.C. is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, two felony counts trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, two felony counts trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

Gemean Tiyoung Moore

Shemike Danielle Windley, 35, of Wexford Drive Raleigh, N.C. is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, two felony counts trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, two felony counts trafficking cocaine, and allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Shemike Danielle Windley

Moore and Windley are being held on a 2.5 million dollar bond in the Craven County Confinement Facility.