MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — JR Motorsports may be used to lightning-fast speeds, but they got quite the shock on Wednesday morning.

In a video with a 9:24 a.m. time-stamp tweeted from the official JR Motorsports account, a sudden bolt of lightning was spotted in the parking lot. In the wake of the flash, smoke is seen rising from a few points, apparently including a pick-up truck with its lights on.

“Starting the year off with a bang,” the racing team said in a tweet alongside the video.

Lightning strike at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, North Carolina. (Courtesy of JR Motorsports)

JR Motorsports also shared another video with the same timestamp showing a bolt of lightning striking a gate.

The team added, “Sparks were flying this morning.”

“Ka-Chow,” FOX NASCAR replied, refrencing the iconic Lightning McQueen from Pixar’s “Cars.”

Petty GMS kept the joke going, responding, “Wild way to make a driver announcement but mad respect” with a GIF of McQueen.

Lightning strike at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, North Carolina. (Courtesy of JR Motorsports)

The initial Twitter post had nearly 1,000 retweets by 1 p.m. and more than 3,800 likes. The tweet had been viewed more than 550,000 times.