Kansas teen hugged his best friend, then later recognized him as his mom’s alleged killer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka siblings Dillon and Sidney Jay look like twins despite their three-year age difference. They also have a striking resemblance to their mother, Hester Workman, who was murdered April 25 in their Topeka home.

Dillon Jay, who had been at work during the incident, came home to find his mother dead in the garage. Thirteen-year-old Sidney was with her father at his home.

That week, as a distraction from the loss of his mother, Dillon did what any 16-year-old would do and invited his best friend over to his home.

“I hung out with Amadeus the day after it happened,” Dillon said. “He hugged me and told me he couldn’t imagine what it was like to lose a parent.”

The next day, Dillon watched a neighbor’s security camera footage and identified the person running away from his home with a baseball bat as Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, his 16-year-old best friend.

“This man’s been to my house three days a week for months,” Dillon said.

Ballou-Meyer will appear in court next on June 28th. He will be charged as an adult.

As the investigation continues, the two siblings are now working to remember the life of their mother.

“My mom worked hard for me and my sister every day, and I guess I didn’t really appreciate that until after I couldn’t anymore,” Dillon said.

The kids remembered their mother Sunday, from her selflessness to her generosity to all of her fun quirks. For example, she left up their Christmas tree – ornaments and all – for years so that they wouldn’t need to move it to the basement. Her son said there can sometimes be flooding there.

“If she had a gift card she would almost never spend it on herself, she’d insist on spending it on other people,” Sidney said.

The teens remembered family vacations with their mom, and all the fun places she would take them to. Workman hoped to take them to the ocean for the first time this summer.

Workman worked for the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, “She was an integral, beloved member of our team and a consummate professional,” said Tucker Poling, agency director.

To help Sidney, Dillon and the rest of the loved ones Workman left behind, you can use this link to donate.