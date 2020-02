GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for another edition of Kelci’s Corner.

This week’s topics include signing day for a D.H. Conley football trio, ECU Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse home-openers, and much more!

Tune in for all of the details.

If you have any topics of discussion or upcoming sporting events please email kodonnell@wnct.com