Kentucky mom accused of killing son, 10, after trying to cut out his tongue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NEXSTAR) — A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle.

According to news outlets citing an arrest report, 28-year-old Kaitlyn R. Higgins told Louisville police that she shot her son.

Higgins tried to cut the boy’s tongue out before shooting him to death, the Courier-Journal reports.

The arrest citation says officers responded after a caller reported seeing Higgins with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket. They spotted drops of blood before opening the trunk.

Court records say Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence. She did not have an attorney listed in court records.

