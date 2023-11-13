ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will perform next summer at the Rock the Country music festival in the Upstate.

Rock the Country will be held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Park on July 26 and July 27, 2024.

Headliners for the festival include Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. Along with them, you can see the following country musicians perform:

Miranda Lambert

Brantley Gilbert

Travis Tritt

Big & Rich

Gretchen Wilson

Colt Ford

Gavin Adcock

Elvie Shane

Sadie Bass

Dee Jay Silver

It is a two day festival that will visit seven small towns across the country.

For more information about Rock the Country, click here.