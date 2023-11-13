ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will perform next summer at the Rock the Country music festival in the Upstate.
Rock the Country will be held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Park on July 26 and July 27, 2024.
Headliners for the festival include Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. Along with them, you can see the following country musicians perform:
- Miranda Lambert
- Brantley Gilbert
- Travis Tritt
- Big & Rich
- Gretchen Wilson
- Colt Ford
- Gavin Adcock
- Elvie Shane
- Sadie Bass
- Dee Jay Silver
It is a two day festival that will visit seven small towns across the country.
For more information about Rock the Country, click here.