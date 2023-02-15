ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana said that they went to Asheville, North Carolina to arrest a woman in connection to a missing persons case.

According to deputies, Ashley Mullis disappeared in 2013 and was reported missing by her parents who live in Muncie, Indiana. The child of Ashley Mullis was taken from Indiana to Florida.

Deputies and detectives arrested Shiela York who was charged with kidnapping and obstruction of justice. York is being held on a $10,000 full cash bond in Buncombe County.

York will be transported back to Indiana where she will appear in Delaware County Circuit Court to answer to the charges.