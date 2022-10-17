GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 19th annual Kidsfest Spooktacular, held by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children kicked off Sunday at the Greenville Convention Center.

Children of all ages dressed in costumes and participated in fun activities like a magic show, a fun house, resources, an information booth and of course, candy. Ashley Smith, the public awareness coordinator for the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, said this is all about connecting with the community and having fun.

“I’m really glad that everyone came out and they’re enjoying themselves and whew, it’s a high expectation now for Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children going forward with Kidsfest,” Smith said.

Click here to get more information about the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.