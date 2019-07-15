Kidsville 2.0 construction is underway

Kidsville 2.0 construction has begun today and the new playground should be finished by Sunday, July 21st.

New Bern Parks & Recreation removed the original Kidsville earlier this year because of safety and maintenance concerns.

The new playground is influenced by the designs by kids in the community.

It will have a similar design as the old Kidsville, but with newer elements.

The playground will be made of recycled plastic material which will allow it to last up to 50 years and it will be ADA accessible.

This is a community-based project that should make those in New Bern proud.

If interested in volunteering and learning more check out New Bern Parks & Recreation.