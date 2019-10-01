Kill Devil Hills police lieutenant on leave amid assault charge

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A lieutenant with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department is on leave amid an assault charge.

A police spokesperson confirmed Allen Holland is on paid administrative leave. According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Holland is charged with assaulting a female.

Our sister station WAVY reports Holland is accused of throwing his wife to the ground and tearing off her clothes. He turned himself in on the charge Monday.

Holland has been with the department for 20 years.