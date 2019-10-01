Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Hyde County Schools

Kill Devil Hills police lieutenant on leave amid assault charge

News

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A lieutenant with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department is on leave amid an assault charge.

A police spokesperson confirmed Allen Holland is on paid administrative leave. According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Holland is charged with assaulting a female.

Our sister station WAVY reports Holland is accused of throwing his wife to the ground and tearing off her clothes. He turned himself in on the charge Monday.

Holland has been with the department for 20 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV