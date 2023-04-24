GREENVILLE, NC, April 24, 2023 — The Greenville United Soccer Team excited the

community by officially joining The National Premier Soccer League, a nationwide, semi

professional league containing 90 teams. They will be joining Appalachian FC as one of the only

2 teams out of North Carolina in the NPSL.

Greenville United is a Soccer Club that aspires to provide a platform for the community to

support and help soccer players showcase their talent on a regional and national level. They are

committed to bringing their community and local businesses together through the beautiful

game of soccer.

Prior to kicking off their season in their debut game in the National Premier League,

Greenville United is looking forward to meeting and celebrating with the community by

having a Meet and Greet with the players and coaches of the team. They’re hoping to

connect with the residents, while building relationships and bonding with them as well.

Attendees will receive signed memorabilia and will have the opportunity to play fun soccer

games and take pictures with the players. There will be free prizes to win, including branded

gear from the team. The Meet and Greet will be on Friday, April 28th from 4pm to 6pm at

Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness at 1540 E. Arlington Blvd, Greenville N.C 27858.

As Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosts the event, they will be announcing their official

partnership with The Greenville United Soccer team as the official Physical Therapy and Sports

Performance provider. “This team is going to bring more activity, excitement, opportunities, and

growth to our city, and we look forward to having a successful season.” says Dr. Shondell Jones,

Co-Owner of Kinetic Physical Therapy.

Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness provides Physical Therapy, Wellness, and Sports

Performance and recovery services in their state of the art 14,000 square foot facility to the

people of Eastern NC.

For more information, visit Greenville United’s website at https://greenvilleutd.com/ and Kinetic Physical Therapy’s website at https://kineticptgreenville.com/