Kinston 9/11 Memorial Service honors those who lost their lives 19 years ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been 19 years since The United States of America suffered it’s largest terrorist attack in history.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, people are getting together to remember the lives lost on that tragic day.

In Kinston, first responders and people living in the city held a memorial service at Pearson Park.

Chairs were socially distanced, masks were worn, and no more than fifty people were asked to attend the event because of the pandemic.

The 9am service began with a pledge of allegiance, followed with a prayer.

The service featured guest speaker Victor Kosinski, who’s a veteran.

“I hope we can just make sure that America never forgets,” said Kosinski.

After Kosinski finished his speech, first responders lowered the flag.

Then, the song ‘Amazing Grace’ was played by another first responder on the bag pipes.

“I am grateful. I appreciate everyone that played a part in this behind the scenes setting it up. Lenoir Co. emergency management. To our city officials, our firefighters, our police officers. I do appreciate them to the utmost and I appreciate them each and every day,” said Kinston Mayor Don Hardy.