KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Downtown Kinston will come alive with the sights, sounds and smells of delicious BBQ and more at the annual BBQ Fest on the Neuse.

On Friday, participants will be setting up to begin the largest Whole Hog Barbecue Series cook-off during BBQ Fest on the Neuse. The festival will be open to the public from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday night, there will be a free country music concert with Nashville recording artist Easton Corbin. Live entertainment, shagging, shopping, food, classic cars and a bike show will also be taking place over the weekend. Carnival rides, amusements, helicopter rides and beer and wine gardens will be set up as well.

There are more than 125 vendors planning to be on site.

An awards ceremony for the barbecue cook-off and the classic car show will be held in the afternoon on Saturday.

Click here for the full schedule and more details.