Kinston budget excludes raises this fiscal year

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

An operating budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was approved by Kinston’s City Council during a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, June 17th.

However, during that meeting proposed raises for city council members and the mayor wasn’t discussed.

This subject has previously caused controversy between council members, and was addressed Monday, June 15th as well.

Council’s reasoning for not moving forward with the raises is due to the drop in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council agreed there is a need for raise, but it won’t be happening any time soon.

