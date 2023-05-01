KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston officers responded to a report of an active burglary on April 30th.

Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Queens Rd. and observed two suspects running from the residence. Demarion Hall (18) and Jamonia Williams (22) were apprehended by the officers,

Investigation revealed that Hall and Williams entered the home with guns and demanded money from the residents before running away.

Williams was charged with Assault, 2nd degree Kidnapping, and 1st degree Burglary. Hall was charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun, 2nd degree Kidnapping, and 1st degree Burglary. Both assailants were placed in the LC Jail under a secured bond.

No injuries were reported.