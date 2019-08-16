Kinston Fire Rescue hosts Jaycee Burn Center teens for luncheon

Being a teenager comes with some natural growing pains.

These growing pains don’t come easy for teens who are also burn victim survivors.

Jaycee Burn Center in North Carolina works to bring kids together who are dealing with similar struggles.

Part of their after care program is a teen camp that allows them to relax and enjoy their summer with new friends.

Anita Fields is the clinical director of the burn aftercare program.

“All of them share the fact that they have been emotionally scarred so we hope that through this weekend we give them the opportunity to come and learn some new skills that they can take back with them to their home community,” she says.

As the program makes its way to Camp Don Lee in Pamlico County for a weekend adventure, the group made a pit stop in Kinston for a special luncheon.

Chick fil-A and Food Lion helped provide lunch and snacks to the teens for the event.

For one teen this is a chance to connect with new people on an emotional level.

“Ever since I’ve been going here it like helped change my whole perspective cause when i got out of the hospital i dealt with a lot of bullying because i was different from others and coming here made me feel special. it made me feel like i wasn’t the only one,” says Lashaun Johnson.

The clinical director also says that she feels the center has a partnership between the fire service and police departments.

So it’s important for the burn victim survivors and rescue teams to interact together.