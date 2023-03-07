KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston residents are now able to apply for home improvement loans.

People who apply could receive anywhere from $5,000-$40,000. These loans can help with things like roof repair or issues with mold. There a requirements applicants must meet.

“It has to be a homeowner. They have to own their home, not eligible for people renting,” said Elizabeth Blount, the City of Kinston Planning director. “They have to be in the City of Kinston or Lenoir County. They can be elderly, 62 years or older, veteran, disabled. If there’s a home with lead-based paint that has a child under the age of 6, they can also apply.”

Parts of these loans can be forgiven.

The application deadline is March 17. Drop off applications at the City of Kinston City Hall or mail them to: Planning Department, PO Box 339, Kinston, NC 28502.

For more information, contact the Planning Department at (252) 329-3271.