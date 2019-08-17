Kinston looks for public opinion on new Bypass project

Kinston is receiving funding from the North Carolina department of transportation for a new improvement project.

NCDOT is looking for the public’s input on the Kinston bypass.

The road would be 22 miles from Lagrange to Dover.

The goal of the by-pass is help eliminate travel delays and congestion issues.

There are twelve options being put up for debate..

Heather Lane is the assistant division construction engineer and wants the community to know that they have not made any decision yet.

“In order for us to go forward with our process we have to get input and that input is relying on folks to fill out those comments to attend these meetings and attend the public hearing because every comment is getting documented every comment is received and reviewed, nothing is overlooked,” says Lane.

There are two other chances for you to go give your input.

Monday from 10 to 1 and Tuesday from 3 until 6:30 at the Lenoir county community college student center.