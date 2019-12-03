Kinston non-profits encourage participating in Giving Tuesday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Tuesday is a big day for charities and many organizations across the East.

In Kinston, the United Way, local art foundation and Mary’s Kitchen are looking for donations to help them continue to serve the community.

“It’s important to the community because you have people out here who have no food nowhere to go,” said Michael Williams, a Kinston resident.

Mary’s Kitchen is a place of hope for many people in Kinston, serving 125 meals a day.

As part of Giving Tuesday, they’re asking for the community’s support.

“A lot of people who come to the kitchen this is the only meal they get all day so it’s very important that we get the support from our community. We always need financial support but we also need volunteers,” said Jim Godfrey, executive director at Mary’s Kitchen.

The smART Kinston City Project Foundation works to build Kinston’s economy through the arts by bringing different types of artists to Kinston to be apart of the revitalization project.

“We’re a small nonprofit so any little bit helps. The money that’s donated goes to relocating our artist because they get compensation packages,” said Nicole Edward, executive director of the foundation.

Lenoir/Greene United Way is in partnership with 16 non-profits including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army and House of Hope.

“As United Way, we are a catalyst for growth in our community and making sure we’re connecting the dots for others who are trying to access resources,” said Molly Taylor, director of Lenoir/Greene United Way.

“If they don’t give to us I hope they’ll give at least to one of those nonprofits who are doing outstanding work for the citizens,” said Godfrey.

To donate to Mary’s Kitchen contact Jim Godfrey, click here.

To donate to the smART Kinston City Project Foundation, click here.

To donate to United Way or their partner organizations, click here.