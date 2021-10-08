Kinston PD rocks pink patches for a good cause

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is rocking pink patches for the month of October.

It’s to support the Angel Fund at UNC Lenoir. The Kinston Police Department says they were inspired and got the idea from a California Police Department.

Last year, Kinston police raised $1,000 for the Angel Fund. Officers say they hope the funds will help with expenses.

“When they go to treatments, it’s hard to go to work and go to treatments, so it’s helping with everyday expenses,” Officer Sydni Green said.

If you are wanting to support the cause, they are selling them for five dollars. You can contact the Kinston Police Department for a patch at (252) 939-3720.