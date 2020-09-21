Kinston Teens to host National Voter Registration Day event

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Teens will host an event to register voters has a part of the national holiday

On Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kinston Teens will host a National Voter Registration Day 2020 event at Holloway Recreation Center as part of a massive nationwide effort to register hundreds of thousands of new voters.

National Voter Registration Day seeks to increase civic participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and then turn out to vote in record numbers this year.

The event will be a socially-distant community cookout featuring voter registration, free food, and giveaways of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Volunteers will be on-site to help community members register to vote and complete their 2020 Census.

As a non-partisan national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum.

Started in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.

Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.