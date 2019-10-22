Kitty Hawk police trying to ID Walmart theft suspect

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted for stealing two-car stereo units from a Walmart in Kitty Hawk.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said that on October 14 around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male entered Walmart and left the store with two-car stereo units.

The subject then got into a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The suspect was wearing a black ball cap, gray hoodie, dark pants, and red sneakers.

If you have any information contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895.