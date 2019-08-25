Koinonia Christian Center Church donates to teachers ahead of 1st day of school

Koinonia Christian Center Church donated 100 supply filled book bags to Elmhurst Elementary and 100 supply filled book bags to Northwest Elementary Sunday.

Koinonia also donated $2500 to Ridgewood Elementary school to support their back to school initiative, as well as gave all full time staff at Northwest Elementary School a $100 dollar VISA gift card.

Church members say this is a way to show their appreciation for the impact teachers make on the children in the community.

Executive Pastor Shondell Jones said, “We realize so many school staff make sacrifices for students each day, and this is one of the ways we reach out to show the love of Christ to make a difference in the lives of the difference makers. Our prayer is that this gives a boost to the students and the staff as they enter a new school year.”

School starts back Monday for many students across the East.