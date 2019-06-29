Funeral and burial to be held Tuesday for New Bern veteran killed in Korean War

UPDATE: On Tuesday in New Bern, funeral and burial services will be held to honor a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War in 1950, whose remains were recently brought home after being missing for decades in North Korea.

The funeral for Army Corporal Stephen Nemec will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Cotten Funeral Home, located at 2201 Neuse Blvd.

After the funeral, anyone with a motorcycle is welcomed to join the procession from the funeral home to New Bern National Cemetery, where Nemec will be buried with full military honors.

Nemec was killed at age 21 on November 2, 1950, while serving in the Korean War.

He was once one of more than 7,000 Americans unaccounted for from the Korean War.

PREVIOUS:

Almost 70 years after his death a soldier missing in action is back home.

Friday afternoon veterans lined up the streets of New Bern remembering a man who gave his life fighting for his country.

Army Corporal Stephen Nemec was killed on November 2, 1950 during the Korean War. He was 21 years old.

He was once one of more than 7,000 Americans unaccounted for from the Korean War.

The soldier was flown into Raleigh Friday morning and then transported to New Bern in the afternoon. A procession was held at Cotten Funeral Home.

Veterans and the community paid tribute for his service.

Corporal Nemec has one remaining family member left, a cousin. The two never met, but his legacy lives on.

“She heard his stories told by her parents, grandparents,” said Rex Bennett, funeral director at Cotten Funeral Home.

The soldier’s remains were identified last year through an analysis of dental and medical records.

The Ohio native will be buried at New Bern National Cemetery. His remaining family lives in Craven County.

The soldier will be awarded a Purple Heart on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Visitation is available after at 6 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cotten Funeral Home.

Both events are open to the public.