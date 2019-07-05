KPD rolls out Shield Sticker Program

The Kinston Police Department is working to make it easier for business owners and law enforcement to connect.

They’re launching an after hours emergency contact program called the “Shield Sticker Program.”

The police department hands out stickers to businesses with an ID number.

That ID allows officers to get in contact with the business owner if needed.

Quarla Blackwell is the owner of Flea Market and believes the program is a good move.

“There’s been instances where when I’m leaving my shop never even get to that corner right there and kids are throwing McDonald’s cups at the car so if they’re willing to do that and I’m in it then there’s no telling what they’ll do if we’re not you know in the business,” said Blackwell.

The program begins on Monday.

It is voluntary, but the police department encourages all business owners to sign up.

