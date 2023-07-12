SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme will celebrate its 86th birthday on Friday by selling its Original Glazed doughnuts at discounted prices.

This Friday only, customers will be able to buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Customers are limited to four discounted dozens when purchased in person, or one when purchased online using the code 86YEARS.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate.”