LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange teenager was arrested Tuesday after they were found with a stolen gun and marijuana.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit detectives and patrol units performed a safety frisk on a 17-year-old after they observed them reaching into their waistband near the 300 block of South Wooten Street. The minor was found in possession of a gun that had been stolen in Kinston and two grams of marijuana.

The minor was taken into custody and has now been released to their guardian. LCSO detectives plan to follow up with the Juvenile Justice Department to potentially press charges, officials said Thursday.