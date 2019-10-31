La Grange starts new fall tradition for the whole family

LA GRANGE (WNCT) Thursday the La Grange community started a new fall tradition for the whole family.

It’s the Harvest Spot Festival. Kids, teenagers, and even adults dressed up and participated in trick-or-treating, music, and games.

Several blocks of the downtown area and community park were blocked off to give kids and families a safe place to have fun.

Organizers say this is a way to bring everyone together.

“The hope is to bring more people in La Grange together. To set aside our differences so we can all work together to make La Grange a better place. I am very excited, as you can tell we look like we are in Greenville on 5th Street tonight. The La Grange version of 5th Street,” said Tyrone Morgan, President, La Grange Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers hope to make the Harvest Spot Festival an annual event.

Town leaders, churches, and community members came together to make sure this free event happened.