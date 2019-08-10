Lady Gaga to fund 162 classroom projects in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy after mass shootings

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga says she will fund classroom projects in Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy after recent mass shootings.

On her Facebook page, she said she has partnered with DonorsChoose.org and her Born This Way Foundation to fully fund 162 classroom projects.

In a personal message to the victims, the singer wrote:

“A note to Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy:

My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.

Today, I find hope in the work of DonorsChoose.org and I’m proud to partner with them and with Born This Way Foundation to fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA. 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life. https://www.donorschoose.org/bekind21

Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away.

In loving memory of the victims of the tragic shootings in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA.”

9 people were killed in Dayton, Ohio and more than 30 were injured when a gunman opened fire.

22 people were killed at an El Paso, Texas Walmart and dozens more were injured.

3 people were killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.