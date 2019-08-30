Law enforcement speak on holiday weekend travel safety tips

With the long holiday weekend safety on the road is at the top of the law enforcement agenda.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says you can expect to see an increase in labor day traffic this weekend, especially this evening and Sunday going into Monday.

Captain Ray Waters says pay attention to other drivers, always have a charged phone in the car and make sure you’ve checked your battery, lights, oil, and brakes if you are making a long trip.

“Being mindful of others, watching for them, they may make a simple mistake and if you see it ahead of time, you can avoid an accident, car torn up, personal injury or worse and end up in the hospital,” said Captain Waters.

Waters also says take a little extra time as you travel this weekend.