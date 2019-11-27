Law enforcement warns community on increased drunk driving this Thanksgiving holiday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Safety officials are urging travelers to be aware of drunk drivers this Thanksgiving holiday.

The day has become one of the deadliest holidays, according to AAA of the Carolinas.

In fact, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving has been called ‘Blackout Wednesday’ and ‘Drinksgiving.’

“Blackout Wednesday has become synonymous with binge drinking with most people off the next day and college students home for the holiday,” said Tiffany Wright, President of AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety. “What happens, unfortunately, is we have more intoxicated drivers getting behind the wheel, endangering themselves and others.”

That is why agencies like the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are gearing up for potential threats out on the road.

Last year, there were 202 crashes in North Carolina. Seven individuals died as a direct result of alcohol, according to NCDOT.

“People don’t think it is going to happen to them a lot of times and then when it does happen it is too late to say ‘I’m sorry.’ I have seen families first-hand devastated by people drinking and driving, making the decision to get behind the wheel and maybe took the life of somebody else,” said Master Trooper Brad Taylor, NCSHP.

The highway patrol will also stage troopers in random locations across the East. They also plan to have a trooper every 20 miles along Interstate I-40.

They encourage you to make sure you have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service.