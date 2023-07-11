WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators is in Lithuania for the NATO Summit, along with President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

Some of the lawmakers are demanding that the president hold NATO allies accountable when it comes to defense spending.

As the U.S. continues to pledge more support for Ukraine, many lawmakers are supportive of the effort.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen led a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a CODEL to the summit.

“The focus is on trying to do what we need to do to support Ukraine,” Shaheen said.

While there is some concern about wavering congressional support, Senator Thom Tillis says he believes most lawmakers will continue to be on board.

“I’m absolutely optimistic about bipartisan support in Congress for supporting the Ukraine effort for as long as it takes,” Tillis said.

The bipartisan group of senators is urging Biden to use the summit to tell other allies to step up their own defense funding.

“American taxpayers should not be the only ones who are supporting this alliance,” Senator Pete Ricketts said.

In 2006, NATO members agreed to commit a minimum of 2% of their GDP on defense spending. But many countries are far away from meeting that mark.

Senator Dan Sullivan says a lack of progress towards that goal could have consequences.

“Has the potential to undermine continued U.S. support for Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

The senators argue that less defense spending weakens NATO, which could impact its ability to help Ukraine beat Russia.

National Security Coordinator John Kirby says Biden has been continually pushing for other member countries to fulfill their commitments.

“The president believes that that 2% floor should be considered exactly that and that every nation ought to be striving just as hard as they can to get there,” Kirby said.