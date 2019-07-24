Lawmakers discuss Brody School of Medicine funding

On Tuesday, lawmakers in Raleigh met to discuss funding for East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.

One of those proposals would give the school $15 million this coming school year.

They also plan on giving the school an additional $13 million next school year.

The money would help plan for a new Brody School facility.

Lawmakers hope the bi-partisan proposal will draw more students into ECU medical school.

“That is one of the main reasons ECU Brody needs more space is to be able to add more medical students,” said Representative Chris Humphrey. Rural North Carolina needs more medical students and ECU does as good a job of anyone in the country when it comes to primary care physicians.”

The proposal now will go through various committees before it passes.

The first step was today’s discussion in the education committee.