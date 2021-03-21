Lawsuit: Marine vet says Atrium rescinded job offer after finding out about disability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A Marine who served two tours in Iraq says Atrium Health rescinded a lucrative job offer, after months of interviews and background checks, only after discovering he has a service-related disability.

Blasts from improvised explosive devices left him with a traumatic brain injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Just jumping out of a lot of vehicles and wear and tear,” said Joshua Galle, in an exclusive interview with FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant, discussing his back and knee pain. “It’s excruciating pain to walk stairs for me.”

Last year, he says Atrium recruited him for a job in Charlotte.

“They said that they found me in an online search,” said Galle. “Thought that I had excellent career trajectory and background and thought that I would make a good member of their team.”

Records show he was offered and accepted a Human Resources Strategic Business Partner position with Atrium at a salary of $170,000 a year. The hospital offered him a $37,750 signing bonus and $24,000 for relocation expenses to move his wife and two kids from Georgia to Charlotte.

Galle was working for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Atlanta. After signing with Atrium, he gave his two week notice, started packing and put his house up for sale. He says Atrium agreed to pay for temporary housing. However, when he disclosed his disability and requested an apartment and office, assessable without stairs, Atrium cut off all communication.

“All of a sudden it went radio silence,” said Galle. “There was no more communication, no more assistance. And this is just days before I was supposed to report to Charlotte.”

Two days before he was supposed to start he says he was told his offer was rescinded.

“It is illegal for you to act against someone because of their service,” said attorney Thomas Dickens, a South Carolina native and combat veteran, with Morgan & Morgan.

They’re suing Atrium for more than $1 million saying there is no other explanation for Atrium to back out of a contractual agreement. The lawsuit accuses Atrium of breach of contract and discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Dickens calls the explanation Galle was given a “farce.”

“[The hiring manager] indicated that Josh’s educational background didn’t meet their criteria,” said Dickens.

That was a surprising turn, both said, given the fact that Atrium recruited Galle, conducted a three-month interview process that included a background check, and signed an offer of employment. Galle says he was given access to the employee handbook, credentials, and looking over benefits.

“This came as a complete and utter shock to Josh,” he said.

Dickens says Josh attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. but left his senior year to join the Marines after two of his high school friends were killed in Iraq. He says he later earned a degree through a veterans program offered by Humana.

Atrium Health calls the lawsuit “entirely without merit.”

“This case is entirely without merit and the allegations that Mr. Galle’s situation has anything to do with either his veteran or disability status are untrue and truly disheartening,” Atrium Health said in a statement. “We sincerely hope no veteran or person with a disability will be discouraged from applying for employment with us.”

“We look forward to sharing with the court the facts about this case at the appropriate time,” the hospital added.

Atrium says more than 18 percent of its military employees identify as having a disability. The hospital says it welcomes them and appropriately accommodates their needs.

More than 18 percent of our self-identified military members and veterans have also self-identified as living with some form of disability and we proudly welcome them and appropriately accommodate their needs. Similarly, our organization has a very intentional and purposeful approach to recruiting and hiring persons with disabilities and our talent teams are measured on their results.

