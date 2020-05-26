LCPS seeking feedback on remote learning from its students, parents

Mari Hatcher, a seventh grade teacher at Woodington Middle School, meets with her class via Zoom early in the nine weeks that LCPS engaged in remote learning. The school district is asking students and parents to participate in an online survey designed to assess their needs related to remote learning and improve the district’s practices.

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools is asking its parents and students to participate in an anonymous online survey and provide feedback on their experiences with remote learning while schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey – provided in English, Spanish and Arabic – assesses families’ involvement and requirements related to remote learning in the district.

Gathering data on how students used remote learning and what their needs are will help LCPS improve its remote learning practices, according to Melissa Lynch, the district’s digital learning instructional coordinator and a designer of the survey.

Links to the survey are posted on the district’s website (www.lcpsnc.org), school websites and on the district and school Facebook pages.

All students in grades 3-12 and parents/caretakers of students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in the survey.

The survey will be accessible through June 5.

Employing the district-issued iPads and apps all K-12 students used in their classrooms, LCPS began its remote learning program March 16, the day public schools closed across the state, and continued until the school year ended for students on Thursday.

Data collected by the district indicated more than 86 percent of all students engaged in remote learning during the nine weeks schools were closed.