Lead-based paint testing program set to start in Greenville

The City of Greenville has a new program which will test homes for toxic lead-based paints.

The housing division received $1.3 million in federal funds to start the program.

It will target low to moderate-income households. To qualify, you must meet HUD income requirements and small children must be present in the home.

“Lead is someone of those toxic metal that will prevent their [a child’s] development mentally and physically,” said Sylvia Brown, Planner II, City of Greenville.

Also, your home or unit must be built prior to 1978.

The city has contracted a company who will do the inspections and repairs.

The program is federally-funded; however, there is only a small portion of the homeowner or renter must pay.

The city is taking pre-applications now. To apply, contact Sylvia Brown at 252-329-4509 or at sbrown@greenvillenc.gov.