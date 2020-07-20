Leaders cancel Washington Summer Festival due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is forcing organizers to cancel many summer events across the east, including Washington’s Summer Festival.

The event, normally held each June, has live music, fireworks, and family entertainment.

Organizers had postponed the event to September this year in hopes coronavirus restrictions would be eased by then.

Now, Washington leaders are cancelling this year’s festival altogether.

But they say people can still support the community by shopping at local businesses.

Catherine Glover with the Washington-Beaufort Co. Chamber of Commerce says, “It was definitely a difficult decision for our board of directors to make. A lot of our businesses are open, with safety protocols in place, and we would encourage anybody to come and shop and spend money in our local stores. They definitely need it right now.”

Officials are looking at new dates to hold the festival in 2021.