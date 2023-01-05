KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Over in Lenoir and Duplin counties, residents and city crews are doing what they can now to repair some of the damages caused by the storms on January 4th.

School officials at South Lenoir High School are working on cleaning up, as well as a Beulaville family not too far away.

The school’s gym roof had significant damage on the 4th, but looked much different the next day.

“Our maintenance crew was here first thing cleaning up, they’ve moved extremely fast. So it looks great around here,” said South Lenoir High School Principal, Elizabeth Pierce.

With students back in their classes, some teachers took this as a lesson, turning a negative into a positive.

“One thing our teachers will definitely do is use anything for a teachable moment,” said Pierce. “Our construction teacher here, he is fantastic. So I think he has taken any opportunity he can to show them whatever he can that goes with his curriculum.”

As for their school athletics…

“Our practices are going to be moved to some local schools. Principals have been great and Lenoir County has been great,” said the school’s Athletic Director, David Combs. “They’re going to host us and let us go over to different schools every day. The REC has offered to help as well.”

“Kinston High School has reached out to allow us to play at their school Friday night (January 6th). We were supposed to have the game here, but that’s not going to happen,” added Pierce.

And just a short drive towards Duplin County, a home was hit by a tree.

“Most of the roof on the house, the metal, broke some rafters on the inside and two bedroom ceilings fell out and a place in the bathroom,” said the Beaulaville home owners Rebecca and Jerry Harrell.

Luckily, 30 minutes prior to the incident, everyone had left to go into town.

“If they were home and our youngest daughter was in her room, the piece of the ceiling would have fell on her because it hit the head of her bed,” they added.

At this time, both the school and family are unsure how long it will take to repair the damages, as well as how much it will cost to fix.