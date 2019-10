HOW COOL!? A student at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run rode her horse to school after she missed the bus Thursday morning.

On Facebook, the school system wrote, “Autumn missed the bus this morning … so she rode her horse to school at South Lenoir High. You have to admire her dedication. School administrators are making arrangements with Autumn’s parent to get the horse back home.”

The post has gotten a lot of attention with nearly 1,000 shares and nearly 2,000 likes as of Saturday.