Lenoir Community College receives $15,000 grant

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir Community College has received a $15,000 grant in scholarship money for students.

The ‘Bridge to Career Scholarships’ are being funded through The State Employees Credit Union.

This scholarship allows students $500 each, going towards school fees, books, supplies, and other college needs.

The money goes towards students who are following three different career paths:

Health Care Health Office Administration Lenoir Community College’s Health, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Academy (HVAC)

The grant is especially helpful to students right now because of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a reduction of people in class. Some of these classes are virtual, and this will offer financial assistance for any type of class whether it’s face to face, virtual, or hybrid,” said LCC Continued Education Special Programs Director Dawn Kantz.

For students interested in applying for the scholarships, they can attend socially distanced orientations on August 26th and 27th.

Students can also contact Dawn Kantz at 252-527-6223 (ext. 706)…or Josephine Wallace-Koonce at (ext. 138).



