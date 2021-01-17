Lenoir County announces new COVID-19 information, reminders

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Following it’s first week of COVID-19 vaccine distributions, Lenoir county announces new information to county residents.

The Lenoir County Health Department performed nearly 800 vaccinations during the week of January 10.

County leaders say the next round of vaccines will be administered to residents 65-years-of-age and older. If you are eligible for a vaccine, health officials direct you to call 252-526-4202 Ext. 4323 to register.

You must register in order to receive a coronavirus vaccine. If you have already called to register, officials say your call will be returned this week to confirm.

Additionally, while the health department temporarily switches its focus to vaccinating county residents, it is adding ways to communicate positive COVID-19 test results to people. If you test positive for the virus, your results will be provided via text message, email, or phone call by state public health employees.

As a reminder, if you received the first round of the vaccine this week, you will need to

return to the Livestock Arena the first week of February to get your second dose.

The LCHD still has a limited number of vaccines but the state is working to get more

locations verified in the county. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.



