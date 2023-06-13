KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As we go further into the summer months, organizations in Lenoir County are making sure people have defibrillators on hand in the event of an emergency.

The defibrillators will be stationed and labeled at various community centers like Kinston Community Center, Holloway Center, Fairfield Center and others across the county.

“This season is prime time to use the AED, I hope we don’t have to use them. but we wanna have access to them,” said Kinston Mayor Don Hardy.

The Gate of Lenoir County used grant funds to purchase automatic external defibrillators for Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Recreation.