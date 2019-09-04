Lenoir County officials preparing for Dorian

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) As Dorian tracks toward the Carolina coast, Lenoir County officials are making provision and preparing for the storm.

Lenoir County issued a State of Emergency Wednesday afternoon.

The state of emergency allows the county to be eligible for reimbursement funds if this becomes a declared disaster.

As emergency responders prepare, people in the community are also getting ready for Dorian.

The Hampton Inn off Highway 285 is still recovering after from Hurricane Florence last year hoping Dorian doesn’t interfere with their current renovations.

Officials are asking residents to take precaution and stay indoors during the storm.