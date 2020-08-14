Lenoir County Public Schools ready for back to school remote learning

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Schools are preparing for back to school Monday, August 17.

This year, students will begin their school year with nine weeks of remote at-home learning. Teachers and faculty will work with students using Zoom, email, phone calls, and other apps.

This week, students have been picking up iPads and other remote learning supplies from school drive thru’s.

However, many parents have expressed their disappointment with students not returning to class. They argue some students perform better with one-on-one education. Other parents are worried about how they will be able to handle their at-home learners while also juggling jobs and other duties.

“Obviously we wish that we were in the classroom,” said Lenoir County Public Schools PIO Patrick Holmes.

“There’s no substitute for being in the classroom and teachers leading instruction there, but we’re going to make the most out of what we have,” said Holmes.

Once nine weeks of remote learning have concluded, Lenoir County’s Board of Education will determine the next steps in returning to classrooms. The board will research and weigh options, involving limited capacity and taking extra health precautions to protect both faculty and students from COVID-19.

