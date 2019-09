KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools has revised its traditional school calendar to recoup instructional hours lost to Hurricane Dorian last week.

An early-out day scheduled for September 19 and a teacher workday scheduled for September 20, are now both regular school days for students and staff.

The revision does not apply to Lenoir County Early College High School, which operates on a non-traditional school calendar.