KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Historical Association will be hosting an event for those who have become new U.S. citizens.

The ceremony will take place on the 4th of July at Harmony Hall in Kinston. Twenty-five new citizens will be recognized during the event. Pocket size U.S. Constitution pamphlets will be given out to those who attend.

Congressman Greg Murphy, Linda Sutton of the Lenoir County County Commissioners and the

Mayor of Kinston, Don Hardy, will be present.

The ceremony starts at 10am and the public is invited to attend.